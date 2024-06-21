Czech National Bank Purchases 57 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $4,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $243.62. 86,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,110. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.34 and a fifty-two week high of $413.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $274.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.31. The company has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.62.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $997.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.97 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALGN shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $333.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.50.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

