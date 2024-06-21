Czech National Bank Purchases 794 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 794 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $7,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

JCI stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.19. The company had a trading volume of 4,163,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,560,558. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.64. The company has a market cap of $45.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $74.23.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 59.92%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $611,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,662,259. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $611,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,662,259. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,719,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,085,145 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

