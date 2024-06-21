Czech National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 358,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $19,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 18,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Tilson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Tilson Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 72,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.05. 18,638,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,506,325. The firm has a market cap of $83.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.24, a PEG ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $39.63 and a 52-week high of $66.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.50.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -77.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

