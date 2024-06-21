Czech National Bank Reduces Stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Czech National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $4,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4,811.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,472,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,722 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $300,782,000. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 1,555,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,072,000 after acquiring an additional 653,300 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,010,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1,532.2% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 424,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,638,000 after acquiring an additional 398,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Shares of WTW traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $258.83. The stock had a trading volume of 86,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $195.29 and a 12 month high of $278.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $255.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.62.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on WTW. Bank of America raised Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $272.00 to $304.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $297.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $317.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $317.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.14.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

