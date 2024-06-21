Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Purchased by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $4,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 589.4% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 32,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after buying an additional 27,600 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,878 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,956,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 23.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,474,000 after acquiring an additional 77,326 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 7,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $1,270,034.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,268.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director William S. Simon sold 1,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total value of $192,857.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,717.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 7,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $1,270,034.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,268.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,599 shares of company stock valued at $2,197,891 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on DRI. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $167.00 price target (down previously from $175.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Darden Restaurants from $176.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.81.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

NYSE DRI traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $154.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,727,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,096. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.36 and a fifty-two week high of $176.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.73. The firm has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.29.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.01). Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.94% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.43%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

