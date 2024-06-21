David Wiadrowski Sells 8,366 Shares of Life360, Inc. (ASX:360) Stock

Life360, Inc. (ASX:360 – Get Free Report) insider David Wiadrowski sold 8,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$27.00 ($17.88), for a total transaction of A$225,882.00 ($149,590.73).

Life360 Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

About Life360

Life360, Inc operates a technology platform to locate people, pets, and things in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company provides Life360 mobile application under the freemium model, which offers its services to users at no charge; and provides Life360 Platform, which offers location coordination and safety, driving safety, digital safety, and emergency assistance services.

