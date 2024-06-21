David Wiadrowski Sells 8,366 Shares of Life360, Inc. (ASX:360) Stock

Life360, Inc. (ASX:360 – Get Free Report) insider David Wiadrowski sold 8,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$27.00 ($17.88), for a total transaction of A$225,882.00 ($149,590.73).
Life360 Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.
About Life360
