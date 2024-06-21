Desjardins Cuts TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target to C$207.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Desjardins from C$208.00 to C$207.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$155.00 to C$173.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$175.00 to C$172.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of TFI International from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$222.00 to C$217.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of TFI International from C$235.00 to C$230.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$184.88.

Get TFI International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on TFI International

TFI International Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at TFI International

Shares of TSE TFII opened at C$188.01 on Monday. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of C$137.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$220.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$188.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$189.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.80. The stock has a market cap of C$15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.44.

In other TFI International news, Director Alain Bédard sold 30,000 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$217.23, for a total transaction of C$6,516,822.00. In other news, Director Sébastien Martel purchased 2,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$189.23 per share, with a total value of C$399,279.52. Also, Director Alain Bédard sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$217.23, for a total value of C$6,516,822.00. Company insiders own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.