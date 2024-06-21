Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for Ascential (LON:ASCL)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Ascential (LON:ASCL – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 433 ($5.50) target price on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Ascential in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 395 ($5.02) price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 371 ($4.71).

Get Ascential alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ascential

Ascential Stock Down 0.6 %

Ascential Increases Dividend

ASCL opened at GBX 336.50 ($4.28) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 322.62 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 306.47. Ascential has a twelve month low of GBX 312.50 ($3.97) and a twelve month high of GBX 550.80 ($7.00). The stock has a market capitalization of £686.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16,825.00, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a GBX 128.60 ($1.63) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This is an increase from Ascential’s previous dividend of $4.00. Ascential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30,000.00%.

About Ascential

(Get Free Report)

Ascential plc provides specialist information, analytics, and e-commerce optimization platforms in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, China, rest of the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Marketing and Financial Technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ascential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.