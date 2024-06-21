Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for Ascential (LON:ASCL)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Ascential (LON:ASCL – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 433 ($5.50) target price on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Ascential in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 395 ($5.02) price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 371 ($4.71).
Ascential Stock Down 0.6 %
Ascential Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a GBX 128.60 ($1.63) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This is an increase from Ascential’s previous dividend of $4.00. Ascential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30,000.00%.
About Ascential
Ascential plc provides specialist information, analytics, and e-commerce optimization platforms in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, China, rest of the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Marketing and Financial Technology.
