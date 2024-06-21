Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Inchcape (LON:INCH)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Inchcape (LON:INCH – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,100 ($13.98) target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on INCH. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,040 ($13.21) price objective on shares of Inchcape in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.34) price objective on shares of Inchcape in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

Shares of LON INCH opened at GBX 763 ($9.70) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 780.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 718.36. Inchcape has a 52-week low of GBX 597.50 ($7.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 892.50 ($11.34). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,173.85, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.65.

In related news, insider Alison Platt bought 12,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 823 ($10.46) per share, with a total value of £99,936.89 ($126,984.61). In other Inchcape news, insider Alison Platt acquired 12,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 823 ($10.46) per share, with a total value of £99,936.89 ($126,984.61). Also, insider Adrian Lewis sold 14,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 788 ($10.01), for a total value of £116,001.48 ($147,397.05). Corporate insiders own 14.56% of the company’s stock.

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. It engages in the distribution, sales, and marketing of new and used cars, and parts. The company also provides aftersales service and body shop repairs; and finance and insurance products and services. It operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

