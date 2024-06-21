Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Devon Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $59.24.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

DVN opened at $45.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.08. Devon Energy has a 1-year low of $40.47 and a 1-year high of $55.09.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 16.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $1,020,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Devon Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keynote Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $291,000. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $607,000. OMC Financial Services LTD acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $408,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,389 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Company Profile



Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

