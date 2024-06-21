dForce USD Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6,798.95 (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 21st. One dForce USD token can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00001537 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, dForce USD has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. dForce USD has a market cap of $15.28 million and $6,798.95 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

dForce USD Token Profile

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,492,185 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.98615637 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $11,213.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

