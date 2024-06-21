Dialight (LON:DIA) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $162.00

Shares of Dialight plc (LON:DIA – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 162 ($2.06) and traded as high as GBX 193.50 ($2.46). Dialight shares last traded at GBX 193.50 ($2.46), with a volume of 10,000 shares trading hands.

Dialight Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.10, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 172.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 162.46. The firm has a market cap of £77.46 million, a P/E ratio of -624.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.25.

Dialight Company Profile

Dialight plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, manufactures, and supplies LED lighting solutions for use in hazardous and industrial applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Lighting, and Signals & Components.

