Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV) Position Raised by Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc

Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF accounts for about 12.3% of Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc owned about 0.44% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $6,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Emprise Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,037,000. Lam Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 174,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,745,000 after buying an additional 14,525 shares during the period. Shearwater Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Finally, Efficient Frontier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $565,000.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS DISV traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,868 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.79.

About Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.