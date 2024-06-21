Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) is Apella Capital LLC’s Largest Position

Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,109,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 803,797 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 11.3% of Apella Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Apella Capital LLC owned approximately 0.92% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $224,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,663,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,635 shares during the period. Schulz Wealth LTD. boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Schulz Wealth LTD. now owns 698,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,313,000 after acquiring an additional 92,589 shares during the period. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the period. New Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 2,787,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,076,000 after acquiring an additional 357,645 shares during the period. Finally, Emprise Bank purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $713,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of DFAC traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,460,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,440. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.51. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.84 and a twelve month high of $32.53. The company has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

