Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Shares Gap Down to $25.06

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.06, but opened at $24.35. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $24.38, with a volume of 557,740 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Trading Down 3.2 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YINN. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 159.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viewpoint Capital Management LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

