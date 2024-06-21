Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $137.79 and last traded at $136.53. 521,526 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 413,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.77.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Stock Down 7.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,375,000. IMC Chicago LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares by 54.7% during the first quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 44,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 15,749 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares during the first quarter valued at $2,517,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares by 41,174.4% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 17,705 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NVDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA stock. NVDU was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Direxion.

