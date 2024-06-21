Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.75.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on DUK

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $1,549,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 437,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,190,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $1,549,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 437,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,190,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $173,415.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,815 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 3,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.9% during the first quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 14,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 9.0% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of DUK opened at $100.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.16. Duke Energy has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $104.87.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 103.02%.

About Duke Energy

(Get Free Report

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.