Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.19

Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.19 and traded as low as $3.73. Duluth shares last traded at $3.77, with a volume of 110,324 shares changing hands.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Duluth from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

Duluth Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.46 million, a PE ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.79.

In related news, SVP Neala Shepherd sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $47,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 122,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,158.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 35.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLTH. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duluth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duluth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duluth by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duluth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duluth by 415.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 61,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 49,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

