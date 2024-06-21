DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Gap Up to $18.41

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.41, but opened at $18.79. DXC Technology shares last traded at $18.56, with a volume of 199,620 shares.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DXC. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Guggenheim began coverage on DXC Technology in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on DXC Technology from $23.00 to $17.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on DXC Technology from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.14.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.78, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.80.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXC. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 3,525.9% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in DXC Technology by 450.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

