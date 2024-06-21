Dymension Tops 24 Hour Volume of $16.94 Million (DYM)

Dymension (DYM) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 21st. In the last seven days, Dymension has traded 18.2% lower against the US dollar. One Dymension coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.63 or 0.00002559 BTC on exchanges. Dymension has a market capitalization of $290.90 million and approximately $16.94 million worth of Dymension was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Dymension Profile

Dymension’s total supply is 1,025,614,028 coins and its circulating supply is 178,460,980 coins. The official website for Dymension is dymension.xyz. Dymension’s official Twitter account is @dymension.

Buying and Selling Dymension

According to CryptoCompare, “Dymension (DYM) is a cryptocurrency . Dymension has a current supply of 1,025,545,893 with 178,381,995 in circulation. The last known price of Dymension is 1.64084686 USD and is down -1.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $15,482,737.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dymension.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dymension directly using U.S. dollars.

