Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group began coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:EBMT opened at $13.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a one year low of $11.26 and a one year high of $17.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.50. The company has a market cap of $105.22 million, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.53.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $19.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 7.39%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Bancorp Montana

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total value of $129,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,386.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Peter Joseph Johnson sold 2,954 shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $39,022.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,746.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total transaction of $129,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,039 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,386.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,405 shares of company stock valued at $187,859. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp Montana

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 25,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. TNF LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. TNF LLC now owns 37,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the 3rd quarter worth $565,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

