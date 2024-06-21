East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERESW) Stock Price Down 6%

East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERESW – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. 176,681 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 197% from the average session volume of 59,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

East Resources Acquisition Stock Up 19.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.61.

