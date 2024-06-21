Eben Upton CBE Sells 25,000 Shares of Raspberry Pi Holdings (LON:RPI) Stock

Raspberry Pi Holdings (LON:RPI – Get Free Report) insider Eben Upton CBE sold 25,000 shares of Raspberry Pi stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 435 ($5.53), for a total transaction of £108,750 ($138,182.97).
Raspberry Pi Trading Down 10.4 %
RPI traded down GBX 43 ($0.55) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 372 ($4.73). 1,531,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,683. Raspberry Pi Holdings has a fifty-two week low of GBX 351.10 ($4.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 500 ($6.35).
