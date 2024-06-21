Emilie Choi Sells 1,500 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.16, for a total transaction of $369,240.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 207,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,071,061.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Emilie Choi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 14th, Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.90, for a total transaction of $293,850.00.

On Tuesday, April 30th, Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $322,500.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $372,000.00.

On Thursday, March 28th, Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $390,000.00.

COIN stock opened at $235.03 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $55.10 and a one year high of $283.48. The firm has a market cap of $57.72 billion, a PE ratio of 46.91 and a beta of 3.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $228.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 33.98%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 322.2% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 114 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 833.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COIN shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Coinbase Global from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.50.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

