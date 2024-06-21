Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Price Target Increased to C$41.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Empire (TSE:EMP.A – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on EMP.A. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Empire from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Desjardins dropped their price target on Empire from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Empire from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Empire from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Empire from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$38.29.

Shares of EMP.A traded up C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$34.30. The company had a trading volume of 291,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.75, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$32.62 and a 200 day moving average price of C$33.85. Empire has a 52 week low of C$31.45 and a 52 week high of C$40.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.46.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

