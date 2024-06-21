Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Sells 1,211 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 2.0% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 508,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,888,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 203,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,697,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 333.8% during the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 9,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 7,090 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock traded down $2.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $196.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,929,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,121,868. The company has a market cap of $563.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $194.93 and a 200-day moving average of $184.22. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $135.19 and a 52 week high of $205.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total value of $765,811.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,783 shares in the company, valued at $12,656,006.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total transaction of $765,811.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,783 shares in the company, valued at $12,656,006.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 254,485 shares of company stock worth $47,728,528. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.10.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

See Also

