Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Sells 2,298 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,298 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 304.9% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.86.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.81. 7,681,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,956,109. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.63 and its 200-day moving average is $27.73. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $38.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -463.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

