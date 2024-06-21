Escroco Emerald (ESCE) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Escroco Emerald (ESCE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 21st. Over the last week, Escroco Emerald has traded up 3% against the dollar. One Escroco Emerald token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Escroco Emerald has a total market capitalization of $34,909.16 and approximately $25.68 worth of Escroco Emerald was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Escroco Emerald Token Profile

Escroco Emerald’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Escroco Emerald is escrocotoken.com. Escroco Emerald’s official Twitter account is @escrocotoken. Escroco Emerald’s official message board is medium.com/@escetoken.

Buying and Selling Escroco Emerald

According to CryptoCompare, “Escroco Emerald (ESCE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Escroco Emerald has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Escroco Emerald is 0.00003505 USD and is down -1.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://escrocotoken.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Escroco Emerald directly using US dollars.

