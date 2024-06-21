Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) VP Sells $13,809.25 in Stock

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) VP David Schrenk sold 2,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total value of $13,809.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 108,717 shares in the company, valued at $659,912.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

David Schrenk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 28th, David Schrenk sold 1,534 shares of Everspin Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $9,204.00.

On Tuesday, March 26th, David Schrenk sold 222 shares of Everspin Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $1,780.44.

On Wednesday, March 20th, David Schrenk sold 1,560 shares of Everspin Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.88, for a total transaction of $12,292.80.

Shares of Everspin Technologies stock opened at $5.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.70 million, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.81. Everspin Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.54 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

Everspin Technologies ( NASDAQ:MRAM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $14.43 million for the quarter. Everspin Technologies had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 12.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRAM. StockNews.com raised shares of Everspin Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Everspin Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Everspin Technologies from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Everspin Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Everspin Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Everspin Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Everspin Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.68% of the company’s stock.

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products.

