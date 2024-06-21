EWG Elevate Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,704 Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COWZ. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 563.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:COWZ traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.90. 2,768,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.22 and its 200 day moving average is $54.04.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

