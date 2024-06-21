EWG Elevate Inc. Has $1.05 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

EWG Elevate Inc. cut its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 92.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,985 shares during the quarter. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Red Tortoise LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 370.0% in the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $3.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $481.47. 32,623,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,531,434. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $342.35 and a fifty-two week high of $486.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $448.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $432.54.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

