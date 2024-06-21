EWG Elevate Inc. Purchases 3,586 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

EWG Elevate Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the quarter. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JEPI. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,301,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,326,939. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $57.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.21. The company has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

