EWG Elevate Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

EWG Elevate Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 58.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 33,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 12,302 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 13,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 285,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,499,000 after acquiring an additional 154,895 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 388,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,708,000 after acquiring an additional 57,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,466,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BIV stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.26. The stock had a trading volume of 746,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,080. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.96. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $70.43 and a 52-week high of $76.76.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.