EWG Elevate Inc. Trims Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

EWG Elevate Inc. trimmed its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,274 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter worth about $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 91.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.75 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

Shares of GLPI stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,216,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,206. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.99 and a 200-day moving average of $45.54. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.96. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.80 and a twelve month high of $50.06. The company has a current ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.26). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 50.05%. The firm had revenue of $376.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.18%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Stories

