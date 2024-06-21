Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Exelon by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,146,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,945,000 after buying an additional 2,352,547 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Exelon by 0.6% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,644,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,837,000 after purchasing an additional 78,316 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Exelon by 3.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,665,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,852,000 after purchasing an additional 395,908 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,015,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,711,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,639,000 after purchasing an additional 274,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.76. The company had a trading volume of 7,285,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,756,752. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.49. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $43.53.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.27%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 65.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EXC shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Exelon from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.09.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

