Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Holdings Increased by St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC

St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 23.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 2.1% of St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.13. 7,625,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,009,934. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective (down previously from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 7th. HSBC raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.71.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

