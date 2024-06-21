Falcon Oil & Gas (CVE:FO) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.12

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (CVE:FO – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.12 and traded as low as C$0.11. Falcon Oil & Gas shares last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 58,321 shares trading hands.

Falcon Oil & Gas Trading Down 8.7 %

The firm has a market cap of C$116.55 million, a PE ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.14.

Falcon Oil & Gas Company Profile

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. The company holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

