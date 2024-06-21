fastjet Plc (FJET.L) (LON:FJET) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.03

Shares of fastjet Plc (FJET.L) (LON:FJET – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00). fastjet Plc (FJET.L) shares last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00), with a volume of 55,603,590 shares trading hands.
fastjet Plc (FJET.L) Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of £1.14 million and a PE ratio of -0.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.03.
fastjet Plc (FJET.L) Company Profile
fastjet Plc provides passenger airline services in Africa. The company was formerly known as Rubicon Diversified Investments Plc and changed its name to fastjet Plc in August 2012. fastjet Plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
