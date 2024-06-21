FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,291 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perpetual Ltd lifted its stake in FedEx by 18.5% during the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,382 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp lifted its stake in FedEx by 90.6% during the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 24,732 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $7,166,000 after purchasing an additional 11,753 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in FedEx by 1.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 15,094 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 60.2% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in FedEx by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,709 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $346.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $301.00 to $296.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FedEx to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.92.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total value of $102,373.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,223,600.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other FedEx news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $31,105,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 14,505,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,953,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total transaction of $102,373.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,223,600.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 136,668 shares of company stock worth $37,758,773. 8.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE:FDX opened at $252.52 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $223.24 and a 1 year high of $291.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.16.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.41 EPS. FedEx’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.76 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.07%.

FedEx declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

