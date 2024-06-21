Fidelity Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:FMET) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Fidelity Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:FMET – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This is a boost from Fidelity Metaverse ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

NASDAQ FMET traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,066. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.02 and its 200 day moving average is $28.55. Fidelity Metaverse ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.81 and a fifty-two week high of $30.89. The company has a market capitalization of $32.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10 and a beta of -1.32.

The Fidelity Metaverse ETF (FMET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Metaverse index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of equities that provides global exposure to the future state of the internet: the metaverse. FMET was launched on Apr 19, 2022 and is managed by Fidelity.

