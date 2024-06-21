Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) Stock Position Raised by American National Bank

American National Bank lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 83.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FENY. Lynch & Associates IN lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 49,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 31,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 11,005 shares in the last quarter.

FENY stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.47. The company had a trading volume of 344,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,252. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 1 year low of $20.95 and a 1 year high of $27.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.32.

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

