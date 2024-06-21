Financial Analysis: Codere Online Luxembourg (NASDAQ:CDRO) vs. KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY)

Codere Online Luxembourg (NASDAQ:CDRO – Get Free Report) and KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Codere Online Luxembourg and KONE Oyj’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Codere Online Luxembourg N/A N/A N/A KONE Oyj 8.62% 39.10% 11.06%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.3% of Codere Online Luxembourg shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Codere Online Luxembourg shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Codere Online Luxembourg N/A N/A -$1.58 million N/A N/A KONE Oyj $11.85 billion 2.23 $1.00 billion $0.99 25.18

KONE Oyj has higher revenue and earnings than Codere Online Luxembourg.

Risk & Volatility

Codere Online Luxembourg has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KONE Oyj has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Codere Online Luxembourg and KONE Oyj, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Codere Online Luxembourg 0 0 1 0 3.00 KONE Oyj 1 2 1 0 2.00

Codere Online Luxembourg presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.14%. Given Codere Online Luxembourg’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Codere Online Luxembourg is more favorable than KONE Oyj.

Summary

KONE Oyj beats Codere Online Luxembourg on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Codere Online Luxembourg

Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. operates as an online casino gaming and sports betting company. It also offers online casino wagering products and services, as well as online gambling and other online services. The company offers its products under the Codere and Greenplay brand names. It primarily operates in Spain, Italy, Mexico, Colombia, the United Kingdom, Germany, South Africa, Austria, Malta, Panama, and Argentina. The company is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

About KONE Oyj

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. The company provides elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It offers maintenance services; and modernization solutions. In addition, the company offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators. Further, it provides people flow planning and consulting services; solutions for special buildings and large projects; cybersecurity solutions; and energy solutions for greener buildings. KONE Oyj was founded in 1908 and is based in Espoo, Finland.

