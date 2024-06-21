Financial Contrast: Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) and X3 (NASDAQ:XTKG)

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) and X3 (NASDAQ:XTKG – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Doximity and X3’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Doximity 31.04% 17.44% 14.85% X3 N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Doximity and X3, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Doximity 1 11 3 0 2.13 X3 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Doximity currently has a consensus price target of $28.73, indicating a potential upside of 5.85%. Given Doximity’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Doximity is more favorable than X3.

This table compares Doximity and X3’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Doximity $475.42 million 10.59 $147.58 million $0.72 37.69 X3 $16.83 million 0.04 -$109.60 million N/A N/A

Doximity has higher revenue and earnings than X3.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.2% of Doximity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of X3 shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.4% of Doximity shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of X3 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Doximity has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, X3 has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Doximity beats X3 on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc. operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers. It primarily serves pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare systems. The company was formerly known as 3MD Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Doximity, Inc. in June 2010. Doximity, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About X3

X3 Holdings Co Ltd. provides technology solutions and services worldwide. The company offers Global Trade Platform, a digital platform for trading partners, service providers, and government authorities. It also engages in bitcoin cryptomining operations, renewable energy projects, and agriculture technologies and trading. The company was formerly known as Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. and changed its name to X3 Holdings Co Ltd. in January 2024. X3 Holdings Co Ltd. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Singapore.

