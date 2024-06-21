Fintech Select Ltd, (CVE:SCG) Shares Down 3.8%

Fintech Select Ltd, (CVE:SCG – Get Free Report) was down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 125,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 976,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.
Fintech Select Ltd, Stock Down 3.8 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.25.
About Fintech Select Ltd,
Fintech Select Ltd, formerly SelectCore Ltd, is a provider of point-of-sale transaction processing and electronic distribution solutions for the prepaid telecom and financial services market. The Company operates in two segments: distribution of prepaid wireless airtime and providing prepaid card services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Fintech Select Ltd,
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Darden Stock Up After Q4 Earnings Beat, Cautious FY25 Outlook
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Celsius Stock: Why Piper Sandler Forecasts a 50% Surge
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Accenture’s Stock Earnings Reveal an AI-Powered Growth Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Fintech Select Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fintech Select Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.