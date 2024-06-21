Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.26

Firan Technology Group Co. (TSE:FTG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.26 and traded as high as C$5.32. Firan Technology Group shares last traded at C$5.30, with a volume of 755 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Acumen Capital lifted their target price on shares of Firan Technology Group from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th.

Get Firan Technology Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FTG

Firan Technology Group Trading Up 1.9 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.99. The firm has a market cap of C$128.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.92, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$34.98 million during the quarter. Firan Technology Group had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 15.46%. As a group, research analysts expect that Firan Technology Group Co. will post 0.3500993 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Firan Technology Group

In related news, Senior Officer Bradley Collier Bourne purchased 13,000 shares of Firan Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.97 per share, with a total value of C$64,610.00. In related news, Senior Officer Bradley Collier Bourne purchased 13,000 shares of Firan Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.97 per share, with a total value of C$64,610.00. Also, Director Mike Andrade acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,290.00. In the last three months, insiders bought 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $138,380. Insiders own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

About Firan Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells aerospace and defense electronic products and subsystems in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and rest of Americas. The company operates in two segments, FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace. It offers semi additive process technologies, high density interconnect products, high temperature rigid flex printed, RF boards, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Firan Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firan Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.