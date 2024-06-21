First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Acquires Shares of 1,323 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,323 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,930,693 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,271,836,000 after acquiring an additional 116,855 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,638,746,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,138,824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,483,733,000 after buying an additional 78,901 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,211,131 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $714,637,000 after buying an additional 41,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,851,127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $634,518,000 after buying an additional 52,859 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

NYSE:LOW traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $228.80. 1,083,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,428,417. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $226.22 and its 200-day moving average is $227.64. The stock has a market cap of $130.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zelman & Associates reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.