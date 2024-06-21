First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Has $2.69 Million Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $719,000. CenterBook Partners LP raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 624.4% during the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 6,306 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $11,708,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on HCA shares. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $396.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $330.00 to $359.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $322.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare from $371.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.59.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:HCA traded up $1.89 on Friday, hitting $340.26. The stock had a trading volume of 397,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,920. The stock has a market cap of $89.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $314.80. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.96 and a 1 year high of $343.53.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.35. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 674.49%. The business had revenue of $17.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.92 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $303,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,977,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $303,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,977,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,650 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $516,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,397 shares of company stock worth $3,921,929. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

