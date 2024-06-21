First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Has $5.81 Million Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lessened its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,137 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for 1.4% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,112,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 7.3% during the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth $201,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2,072.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 11,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 56.4% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $467.89.

S&P Global stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $437.90. The company had a trading volume of 406,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,337. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $427.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $430.65. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $340.49 and a 1-year high of $461.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.02 billion, a PE ratio of 49.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.81%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

