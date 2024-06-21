First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Purchases 91 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,202,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 673,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,978,000 after buying an additional 42,046 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,502,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,986,000 after acquiring an additional 300,304 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 6,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $268.46. 1,699,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,083,409. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $202.44 and a 52 week high of $270.19.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

