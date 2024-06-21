First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:FTHY)

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 33.6% annually over the last three years.

Get First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund alerts:

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Price Performance

NYSE FTHY traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,036. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.15. First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund has a twelve month low of $12.66 and a twelve month high of $14.74.

Insider Activity at First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund

In other news, insider James A. Bowen bought 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $228,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 86,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,225,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider James A. Bowen bought 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $228,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 86,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,225,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider James A. Bowen bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $725,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 107,100 shares of company stock worth $1,531,890 over the last ninety days.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.